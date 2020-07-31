1/1
Josephine "Josie" Hayslett
Josephine "Josie" Hayslett

Josephine "Josie" Hayslett, 74, passed away July 29, 2020. She was born February 17, 1946 in Mason, Tennessee to James Edward and Alberta Lee Henley.

Josie accepted Christ at a young age at her mother's church, Tucker's Temple COGIC. She remained a faithful COGIC member her entire life. At Holy Nation Church of Memphis, she was a deaconess, member of the ministerial staff, a Sunday School teacher, former VBS chair, church historian and board member of the "Petals of Love Girls Club." Her favorite scripture was Micah 6:8. She read it often and always believed she was doing what God required of her.

Josie was a graduate of Fayette County Training School, LeMoyne College and Memphis State University. She completed Master's coursework at Trevecca Nazarene College campus in Memphis. Josie worked as an educator for the Memphis City School System for 30 years, retiring while working at White Station Middle School, where she taught 8th grade American History.

Josie leaves to cherish her memory her most wonderful and adored husband, Eddie Hayslett Jr., three loving daughters, Kristi Hayslett-Jones (Derrick Jones), Chandra Hayslett and Torri Hayslett, and two very loved granddaughters, Kendall and Kaylee Jones. She also leaves her only surviving brother, William L. Henley (Petronella); nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Holy Nation Church of Memphis, 3333 North Old Brownsville Road, Memphis, TN, 38134. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Society, American Cancer Society or the Memphis Food Bank.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
