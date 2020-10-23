Josephine Malvezzi PalazolaJosephine Malvezzi Palazola was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 15, 1924 to parents Louise and Michael Malvezzi. She passed peacefully on October 19th at the age of 96, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Palazola,her parents, her brother Louis Malvezzi, and her grandson Mason Gudelsky.A lifelong Memphian, Josephine graduated from Catholic High School. Early on in life her skill set working with numbers and her entrepreneurial spirit became apparent. In her early 20's she owned and operated a grocery store on Madison Ave. She would later go on to assist three generations of Palazola's in the produce business. In 2014 she took early retirement from M. Palazola Produce at 90 years old.She was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception congregation for over 70 years, where she volunteered as a greeter for Saturday afternoon Mass. Josephine was an accomplished homemaker, cook and family seamstress. She is known for her raviolis, savvy bridge playing, and quick wit. She was the heart and soul of her large Italian family.She touched and impacted many lives over the years and will be deeply missed.Josephine is survived by her nine children Pam Palazola, Mike (Carol) Palazola, Camille Palazola, Grace Ann (Ed) Mabry, John (GiGi) Palazola, Charles Palazola (Anna), Andrew (CeCe) Palazola, Louise Palazola (Joe Townsend) , and JoJo Palazola of Arizona, as well as sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Shenika Greer for her compassionate care for our mom.Josephine was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at a private burial October 23rd.Her life will be honored at a memorial service at a later date.Memorials may be sent to:Cathedral of Immaculate Conception orCystic Fibrosis Foundation