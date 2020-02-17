|
Josephine Rose Burrowes Campbell
Hot Springs - Josephine Burrowes Campbell, age 89, of Hot Springs, died, Saturday.
She was born on March 14, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Fred Richard Burrowes and Louise Gertrude Rinn Burrowes.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Campbell, Sr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas; six children, Linda Reis, Sharon Proctor, Gary Campbell, Diane Campbell, Lisa Caspall and Susan Elizandro.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the All Saints Catholic Church, Mount Ida, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020