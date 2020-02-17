Services
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 767-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Mount Ida
Arkansas, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Rose Burrowes Campbell


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Rose Burrowes Campbell Obituary
Josephine Rose Burrowes Campbell

Hot Springs - Josephine Burrowes Campbell, age 89, of Hot Springs, died, Saturday.

She was born on March 14, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Fred Richard Burrowes and Louise Gertrude Rinn Burrowes.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Campbell, Sr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas; six children, Linda Reis, Sharon Proctor, Gary Campbell, Diane Campbell, Lisa Caspall and Susan Elizandro.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the All Saints Catholic Church, Mount Ida, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -