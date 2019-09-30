|
Josephine Stanback Humphrey Jones
Byhalia, MS - Josephine Stanback Humphrey Jones was born in Byhalia, MS on August 1st 1921 and died at the age of 98 in Columbus, MS. September 26, 2019. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Woman in 1943 with a Degree in Chemistry and English. Upon graduation she was recruited by the Tennessee Coal and Iron company as a Chemist to test iron that was to be used by the military during WWII. In 1947 she took graduate summer classes at the University of Wyoming where she met and married William Woodrow Humphrey. They raised their 3 children, Bill, Ann and Bob In Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. When Woody died in 1976 she returned to Byhalia where she was very active in the Methodist Church, Garden Club, Bridge Club and Chamber of Commerce until 2018. In 1996 she married her High School sweetheart Victor Hughey Jones. She is survived by her daughter Ann Humphrey Boughn and Son Bob Humphrey (Sissi), her sister MaryAnn Stanback Wilson, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, her cousins Bill and Liz Fitts, 10 great nieces and nephews and her niece and nephews Janet, John (Courtney) and Brad (Voula) Stanback who helped take care of her in her last 18 months while living in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her 2 husbands, her son Bill, her brothers Bill and Charlie Stanback and nephew Charles Stanback. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Byhalia United Methodist Church in the Chapel on Tuesday, October 1st, at 11:00 followed by a graveside service at the Byhalia Cemetery.
Donations in her name may be sent to the church @ 93 S. Sender St. Byhalia, MS. 38611
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 30, 2019