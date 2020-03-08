|
|
Josie Brenna Griffith
Memphis - Josie Brenna Griffith, 23, of Memphis, passed away Feb. 21 in a traffic accident. Born Feb. 13, 1997, Josie was the youngest of the four children of Jennifer Hale of Memphis and Nick (Michelle) Griffith of Fort Worth TX.
Other survivors are two sisters, Erin (Nick) Dianni and Haley Griffith of Memphis; a brother, Nicholas Griffith of Cleveland MS; grandparents Peggy and Ronny Birmann of Cordova TN; Rachel and Danny Tackett of Clarksdale MS; Jerry and Lynda Hale of Rossville GA; and Nicky and Anita Griffith of Cleveland MS. She was a cherished aunt of three nephews and one niece, half-sister to two brothers and stepsister to five others.
Josie was a server at Firebirds Grill in Collierville, where many regulars asked for her, notably former Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, and earlier at Bonefish Grill in Cordova.
Her love of theatre began at age 5 when she played a woodland fairy in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Germantown's Morgan Woods Theater. She was a frequent player in shows brought by the traveling Missoula (Mont.) Children's Theater.
Josie graduated from Arlington High School in 2015, where she brought home many trophies from theatre competitions, and worked behind the scenes and on stage in numerous plays and musicals.
Family and friends treasured her fierce loyalty, quick wit and contagious laughter, honesty, empathy and unconditional love.
Smart Cremation has charge. A private memorial service has been held; plans for a celebration of life can be found at https://www.smartcremationmemphis.com/.
Memorials can be directed to , any animal shelter or high school theater program.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020