Josie Lee Autry Whitehead

Josie Lee Autry Whitehead Obituary
Josie Lee Autry Whitehead

Millington - Josie Lee Autry Whitehead was born in Benton County Mississippi to Jeff and Willie Autry of Ashland, Mississippi. Josie was educated in Mississippi public schools and received an Associate Degree from Droughns Business College, Memphis, Tennessee. Josie married James Whitehead in 1938.

In 1988 and after 49 years of marriage James proceeded in death. Born to this couple was Gloria Jane Whitehead Warren, deceased and James Autry Whitehead a retired US Army Colonel residing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with wife of 53 years Brenda Judy Whitehead. There are five grandchildren, Jeff Warren, Lori Glass, Judy Woodson, Christy Anderson, and Zackary Whitehead and six great grandchildren. Nephew Lee Autry, of Ashland, Mississippi. Josie was a retired Executive Secretary. Josie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Millington where she was active in Church and Community organizations.

Funeral Arrangements; Visitation Friday September 13, 2019 at 5:00-7:00 PM for family and friends at Northridge-Woodhaven Funeral Home, 6755 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN

Funeral Service Will be at 10:00 AM Saturday September 14, 2019 at Northridge-Woodhaven with interment following service at Northridge Cemetery

Donations in lieu of Flower to be made to First United Methodist Church, Millington, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019
