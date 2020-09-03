1/1
Jouril Ray Howell
Jouril Ray Howell

Nashville - Jouril Ray Howell died at 74 late Tuesday evening, 08/25/2020, at the VA Hospital in Nashville, TN due to complications from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He left behind his loving partner Lacie Butler, stepdaughter from a previous marriage, Jennifer Hawkins, with whom he always remained close and a band of remarkable friends whom he considered family.

Ray honorably fought for our country as a private in the U.S. Army. As a Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was awarded five medals in the famed Tet Offensive of 1968. Spending his life in Memphis, TN as a contractor/business owner, artist and musician he retired to Bell Buckle, TN and dedicated his latter years to a foundation he established to serve Veteran's transitioning back into civilian life.

As Abraham Lincoln said, "It's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years" and Ray knew how to live life. He was a loving partner, stepfather and friend and he will be missed.

He will be laid to rest at Forrest Hill East Memorial Park in Memphis, TN. A memorial is yet to be determined, once the Covid-19 Pandemic has subsided and it's officially safe to celebrate a life so full.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
