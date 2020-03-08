Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Joy Anne Heiss Obituary
Joy Anne Heiss

Memphis - Joy Anne Heiss, age 88, lifelong Memphian died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Annie Russell, her husband of 56 years, Eugene D. Heiss; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica Gafford. Joy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Poplar Avenue Baptist Church. She graduated from Tech High School. Joy is survived by two daughters, Donna (Jimmy) Brandaberry and Lee Anne (Dick) Todd both of Olive Branch; a son, Douglas R. (Vickie) Heiss of Memphis; five grandchildren, April (Randall) Holland, Amanda (Patrick) Northcutt, Elizabeth McGee, John McGee and Sarah (Bill) Hays; five great grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Holland, Caleb Elrod, Brynnlee Northcutt and Mercy Hays. She was very close to three sister-in-laws; Dell Sontag of Claremore, OK, Sharon Hayden of St. Louis, MO and Gayle Bowen of Carson City, MI.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00pm with services to follow at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. Any memorials may be sent to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017, to whom we are very grateful.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
