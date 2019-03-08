|
|
Joyce A Kobiske
Memphis, TN
age 60, of Memphis, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday March 4, 2019. Joyce was born October 18, 1958 in Union City, Tennessee to the late J.D. Jones and Earlene Shaw.
Joyce was a member of Range Hills Baptist Church. She and her husband of 30 years, Allen, enjoyed motorcycle racing and spending time together.
She leaves behind, husband, Allen Kobiske; Sisters, Nancy Wiggins (Mike), Marian Westmoreland (Terry Bridges), and Jeannie Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was also preceded in death by one brother, Cloyd Jones.
The family will gather to receive friends Saturday March 9th, from 12 - 2 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. The graveside service will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, following the celebration of life service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019