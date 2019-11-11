|
|
Joyce Ann Carter
Memphis - February 27, 1946 - October 16, 2019
Joyce Carter passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
If laughter had a face it would be the face of Joyce Carter. She had a smile that would open your heart, a voice that would turn your head and a character as solid as gold. If you were lucky enough to know her, you knew love. Because Joyce scattered love and acceptance wherever she went. She was quick witted, stubborn as a bull and one of the most genuine ladies to walk this earth.
Although she will be deeply missed, her memory will keep us smiling deep down where it counts, for we were blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in Heaven classy lady till we meet again.
Joyce was a long time member of the Orpheum Theater including being in the Golden Circle contributors. The Variety Club and the Botanical Gardens were also two of her favorite places of choice as a member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J Vance Carter. She was also preceded in death by her father, Henry H. Keene and her siblings William D. Keene, Bonnie J. Keene and Birtha A. Sanders. Joyce is survived by one son, Allen Cloud, her Mother Delilah J. Keene, siblings Betty S. Daniels, Rose M. Pettit, David J. Keene, Jeannette Moore, Charles H. Keene. She also leaves a host of friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 2pm till 4 pm at the Olive Branch Country Club, 7558 Germantown Rd., Olive Branch, MS.
Joyce loved her fur babies, Beetle and Fancy. Donations may be made to the Humane Society. Joyce was also a breast cancer survivor. Donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019