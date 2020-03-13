Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
For more information about
Joyce Neal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
West TN State Veterans Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal Obituary
Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal

Memphis - Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal, 75, transitioned on 3/5/2020. She retired from the Shelby County Clerk's Office. Joyce Ann was an active member of Community of Grace Church under the leadership of Pastor Mark and Carolyn DeMire. She enjoyed helping and praying for others, sewing, arts/crafts. She especially enjoyed talking on the phone, spending time with her family and friends. She was the widow of John M. Neal, Jr.; survived by daughter Joni Elrod. Visitation will be Monday 3/16/2020 from 3-6 pm at E. H Ford, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. Graveside Service will be Tuesday 3/17/2020 at 11 am at West TN State Veterans Cemetery at 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. Repast at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 7786 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -