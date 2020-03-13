|
|
Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal
Memphis - Joyce Ann (Elrod) Neal, 75, transitioned on 3/5/2020. She retired from the Shelby County Clerk's Office. Joyce Ann was an active member of Community of Grace Church under the leadership of Pastor Mark and Carolyn DeMire. She enjoyed helping and praying for others, sewing, arts/crafts. She especially enjoyed talking on the phone, spending time with her family and friends. She was the widow of John M. Neal, Jr.; survived by daughter Joni Elrod. Visitation will be Monday 3/16/2020 from 3-6 pm at E. H Ford, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. Graveside Service will be Tuesday 3/17/2020 at 11 am at West TN State Veterans Cemetery at 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. Repast at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 7786 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020