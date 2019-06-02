|
Joyce Ann Studard
Millington - Joyce Ann Studard of Millington, TN passed away May 31, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1947 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, amazing homemaker, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bobbie Studard; son, Michael (Leafy) Studard; daughters, Jodi (Matthew) Courtney and Jaime Frantzman. Besides being a caring and giving mother, she was a Grammi to three grandchildren that she adored, Turner Courtney, Garret Studard and Dalton Studard. Joyce took pride in her family as well as her community. She cherished her time being a volunteer for the Shelby County Sherrif's office. The family will receive friends Wednesday (June 5) from 6pm - 8pm at the Millington Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019