Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Luster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Billings Luster


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Billings Luster Obituary
Joyce Billings Luster

Memphis, TN

Joyce BillingsLuster, 91, formerly of Memphis, passed away on March 18, 2019, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Leatrice Joyce Billings was born August 20, 1927, in Jackson, Mississippi, and married to James Harold Luster, Sr., on July 3, 1948. Joyce was a faithful Christ follower, loving mother, grandmother and friend. Before leaving Memphis in 2011, she had been a member of Bellvue Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years. She is survived by children James (Buddy) Luster, Jr. (Judy); Michelle Luster Smart (Steve); David Luster (Vickie); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel March 23 at 2:30 with visitation from 12:30 to 2:15. For full obituary, visit www.memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.