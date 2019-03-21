|
|
Joyce Billings Luster
Memphis, TN
Joyce BillingsLuster, 91, formerly of Memphis, passed away on March 18, 2019, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Leatrice Joyce Billings was born August 20, 1927, in Jackson, Mississippi, and married to James Harold Luster, Sr., on July 3, 1948. Joyce was a faithful Christ follower, loving mother, grandmother and friend. Before leaving Memphis in 2011, she had been a member of Bellvue Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years. She is survived by children James (Buddy) Luster, Jr. (Judy); Michelle Luster Smart (Steve); David Luster (Vickie); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel March 23 at 2:30 with visitation from 12:30 to 2:15. For full obituary, visit www.memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019