Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Joyce Blank Connable

Joyce Blank Connable Obituary
Joyce Blank Connable

Joyce Blank Connable, 93, died December 14 at Christian Care Center of Memphis where she had resided for the past two years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Luke T. Connable and her youngest son, Michael Connable.

She leaves her oldest son, Luke T. Connable Jr. (Tom) and wife, Lynell, of Lakeland, TN., and her daughter Connie Connable Seabolt and husband, Robert John Seabolt, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, along with three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, on December 23rd, at 9 am, followed by the service at 10 am. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
