Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN
Joyce Burlison Cox


1932 - 2019
Joyce Burlison Cox Obituary
Joyce Burlison Cox

Burlison, TN - Joyce Burlison Cox, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 20. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Smyrna Cemetery in Burlison. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Cox was a retired school bus driver with the Tipton County Board of Education after 26 years, a homemaker, a licensed cosmetologist and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Cox (Richard) Kelley, Anita Cox (Jimmy) Coats and Michelle (Chris) Laxton, all of Burlison; six grandchildren, Kerry (Brad) Williams, Jason (Rachel) Coats, Leslie (Michael) Roane, Cristi (Brian) Oswalt, Drew (Brandi) Laxton and Meghan (Michael) Nolan and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Royce Murphy Burlison and Sophronia Elizabeth Howard Burlison; her husband, Coleman Cox, one son, Coleman Herbert "Coley" Cox, Jr.; one sister, Norma Faye Burlison and two brothers, William John "Sonny" Burlison and Jimmy Maurice Burlison. The family requests that memorials be made to the Smyrna Cemetery. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 23, 2019
