|
|
Joyce Byrn Cleaver
Memphis - Joyce Byrn Cleaver, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. A native of Memphis, she was born September 27, 1928 to Aubrey and Ardie B. Ross Byrn. Joyce was a graduate of Messick High School and Memphis State College (now the University of Memphis) and was a founding member of the Gamma Iota chapter of Delta Zeta.
Joyce and her husband Troy A. Cleaver met in Memphis when he was transferred with the Federal Aviation Administration and were happily married for 51 years until Troy's death in 2017. With Troy being a prolific pilot, they were able to enjoy traveling together throughout the United States. Joyce supported his career which led them to an adventurous life that included 10 moves and living in multiple states including Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Joyce had a deep love of First Baptist Church of Memphis, where she taught Adult Sunday School, volunteered in numerous positions and even drove the church bus to help transport church members.
Devoted wife, beloved Aunt, avid lover of Southern history and family genealogy, Aunt Joy was a second mother to her loving nephews. She enjoyed summer trips with them throughout their childhood and teen years, teaching them how to hunt, fish, camp and even waterski. She is survived by her nephews, Stephen Ross Rodenhiser (Binkey) of Memphis, David Byrn Rodenhiser (Stacy) of Atlanta and Michael Stuart Rodenhiser (Lisa) of Atlanta. Also, her loving great-nieces and great-nephews, Chelsea Marie Neely, Carson Lance Craig, Lillian Byrn Rodenhiser, Jake Michael Rodenhiser, Fulton Ross Rodenhiser, Eva Parish Rodenhiser and Lauren Grace Rodenhiser.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:30am with Services beginning at 11:30am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider donations to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019