RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan M B Church
867 Walker Ave
Memphis, TN
Joyce Claudette Carter


1944 - 2019
Joyce Claudette Carter Obituary
Joyce Claudette Carter

Memphis - Joyce Claudette Carter, 75 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Friday, July 28, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Dean and the late Addie Ivy. She was the wife of Roy Lee Carter. Joyce was a retired employee of the V A Hospital.

Surviving are daughter, Umekia L Taylor (Mario), brothers, James Davis and Trini Dean; 2 grandchildren; Umeria and Braylon. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons, 374 Vance Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Metropolitan M B Church located at 867 Walker Ave Memphis, Tennessee 38126. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

Online condolences may be made to the family at rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 30, 2019
