Joyce Claudette Carter
Memphis - Joyce Claudette Carter, 75 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Friday, July 28, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Dean and the late Addie Ivy. She was the wife of Roy Lee Carter. Joyce was a retired employee of the V A Hospital.
Surviving are daughter, Umekia L Taylor (Mario), brothers, James Davis and Trini Dean; 2 grandchildren; Umeria and Braylon. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons, 374 Vance Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Metropolitan M B Church located at 867 Walker Ave Memphis, Tennessee 38126. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 30, 2019