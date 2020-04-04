|
Joyce D. Brady
Joyce D. Brady transitioned on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd L. Davis, Sr. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her children, Dr. Pamela K. Brady, Mr. Josef A. Brady, Sr.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brady, Nigel Stewart, Breonna Brady, Josef A. Brady, Jr. (Alex), and great grandchild, Kamillah Mae-Rose Booker. Her sisters, Helen R. Henley (Bob), Dr. Carolyn J. Jackson, Jacqueline Kinsey; and brothers, Floyd L. Davis, Jr. (Debra) and Jerome Davis love her and will miss her. Other nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, family and friends, principals, teachers, and children bid her farewell.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020