|
|
Joyce Davis
Memphis, TN
Joyce Davis, age 85, of Memphis passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was a long-time member of East Frayser Church of Christ, and more recently Rosemark Church of Christ and Quail Ridge Church of Christ. She is a 1952 graduate of Bradford, Tennessee High School and was employed for many years by Choctaw, Inc. in Memphis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bennett Davis, and infant sister, Goldie Sue Capps.
She is survived by her three children: Daryl Davis and wife Annita; Terry Davis and wife Phyllis; and Rita VanEaton and husband Terry. She is survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue in Memphis. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 9 a.m., with the service following at 10 a.m. The interment will immediately follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 26, 2019