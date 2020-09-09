1/1
Joyce Downing
Joyce Downing

Joyce Downing went home to be with her Lord on September 4th. Joyce was born on October 19, 1923 in Ripley, TN. She was the 7th of 8 children born to Robert and Grace Smith. She moved to Memphis and worked at McCormick and Company where she met her future husband, Pete Downing. They were married for 47 years before his death in 1996. She leaves a son, Bruce Downing, and a nephew Bob Bowers, that she helped raise and treated like a son. She also leaves 4 grandchildren: Emily Downing of Plainfield VT; Stuart Downing-Vest of Kansas City, MO; Joyce Shoffner of Holly Springs, MS; and Michelle Bowers of Memphis. She also leaves 5 great-grandchildren. Joyce and her husband were long time members of Germantown Methodist Church. Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice Care helpers, especially Mary Beth Lazek.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
