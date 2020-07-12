1/1
Joyce Estes Crawford
Joyce Estes Crawford

Joyce Crawford, 98, passed away in Memphis, Tennessee on July 10, 2020. She was born in Selmer, Tennessee to Jewell and Brodie Estes. She worked as a telephone operator and for the McNairy County Registers Office in Selmer, and for Thrasher's Fabrics in Memphis. She was a member of Lamar Heights Baptist Church and Cherry Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lecil Crawford; son, Jon Crawford; sisters, Jettie Hughes and Betty Johnson; brothers, Travis Estes and George Estes.

She is survived by a daughter, Kay Crawford; granddaughters, Kelley Johnson (Alan), Laura Skillern (Mike), Jeri Hall (Wick) , and Andrea Andrus (Clay) and five great-grandchildren,

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3-4 p.m., with funeral services at 4 p.m. all in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Interment will be private at Memphis Memory Gardens.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
