Joyce "Joy" Johnson
Bartlett - Joyce Lee Johnson, age 86, was welcomed into heaven on May 15, 2019. She was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on November 16, 1932, and when she was 14, her family moved to Memphis, TN. She graduated from Treadwell High School in 1950. Joy, as many people called her, married Floyd, the love of her life, after high school and they were married for 64 years.
Joy worked as a secretary for many years at Second Presbyterian Church. She and her husband started a family business, Painting Unlimited, where she worked until retirement. She loved gardening, traveling, cooking and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Hazel Lee; brother, Harold "Bo" Lee Jr., and her husband, Floyd Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Deborah Hogan and Cathy Garrett (Danny); grandchildren John Daniel Hogan (Brenna), Emily Garrett and Adam Hogan. She leaves behind Sunshine, and still it's to be determined who rescued who.
The family will receive friends Friday May 17, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN 38133. A celebration of life service will be held at Joy's home church, Decatur Trinity Christian, at 6033 Old Brownsville Road, Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Memorials may be made in her honor to , or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 17, 2019