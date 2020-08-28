Joyce Jones Pruitt



Memphis - Joyce Jones Pruitt, at the age of 90 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Joyce was born September 12, 1929 in Henderson, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Pruitt Sr. Joyce and Ken lived in Senatobia, MS for over 50 years and raised four children, Sandra, Linda, Kenny and Jeffrey. Their lives were enriched with seven Grandchildren, Kristi, Ann, Ray, Elizabeth, Nathan, Michael and William and eight Great Grandchildren, Julieanne, Jaime, Eva-Marie, Carter, Cary Lynn, Evelyn, Madeline and Ray III.



Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church where in earlier years she taught Sunday school and enjoyed her Bible study groups. She was an avid golfer with 4 "Hole-In-Ones" to her credit. As a member of the local chapter of the DAR she held the office of Registrar. She was a member of various clubs including Coterie Club, Culture Club and several Bridge Clubs. Her love of family and history was evident by authoring a book titled "Jacob Jones and Descendants" published in 2018.



A family graveside service will be held in Senatobia MS at Bethesda Cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home is in charge.









