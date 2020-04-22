Services
Cordova - Joyce C. Kay, age 80, passed away early Tuesday morning. April 21, 2020, at her home in Cordova. Born in McNairy County, she lived in Hardeman County and Florida before settling in Memphis 50 years ago. She married Bert Kay in 1984 and had worked in administration for Target, for Southern College of Optometry and as office manager for Boyle Investment Co. She attended Hope Presbyterian Church and, in her leisure time, enjoyed hunting, fishing, estate sales, auctions and collecting antiques. Since the time of his birth, her grandson, Thomas, was the center of her life. Fueled by her love for him and for outdoor activities in general, she never missed a sporting event where Thomas was involved. She leaves her husband, Bert, of Cordova; two sons, Ben Williamson (Lisa) of Piperton and Glenn Williamson (Judy) of Cordova; and a grandson, Thomas Williamson of Memphis. Memorials may be sent to . [http://www.stjude/org] Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, 731-658-5277.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
