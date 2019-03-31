|
|
Joyce Maria Lacy
Memphis, TN
Joyce Maria Lacy, affectionately known by some as Joy and most as Muzzie, passed away at age 89 on March 27, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born on March 25, 1930 in Dallas, Texas. She married Harry Hines at the age of 17 and they headed to California searching for adventure and a life together. While in California, Joy and Harry welcomed their three children Carole, Nancy and Paul. Though she and Harry would divorce while their children were young, they would continue to have a lifelong friendship until his death in 2014. Muzzie loved the west coast; its beauty, its wine, and its freedom all resonated with her soul (also its See's candy and sour dough bread). She moved her family to Memphis in 1962 where she would follow her dream of becoming a teacher. Working during the day and going to school at night, she graduated from Memphis State University with a degree in elementary education. She taught for 30 years in the Memphis City School system and impacted countless lives. In 1967, she married Ed Lacy, the love of her life. They spent many happy years traveling, collecting Native American artifacts, drinking wine and being together. Muzzie's life philosophy was "it mattered to that one" and she lived a life marked with generosity and kindness. She loved the theater, movies and art, and was happiest surrounded by her cats, books, friends and family and the occasional dirty martini. Joy's sacrifices, perspective on life and faithful love for her friends and family mattered to more people than she will ever know; there never has been and never will be again anyone quite like her. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed; her beloved son, Paul Hines; and her sister, Shirley Kienas. She is survived by her daughters, Carole Hines (Mavis Hawley-DeWees) and Nancy VanCleve (Gene); her grandchildren, Erin VanCleve Nolen (Corey), Cameron McLearie, and Andrew VanCleve (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Grayben Nolen, Keilor Nolen, Cora Nolen, Myles VanCleve, Ezra VanCleve, and Betsy VanCleve. She also leaves behind her faithful and much loved cat, The Bear. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Joyce's name to the St. Labre Indian School or to the Humane Society of Memphis/Shelby County. Friends and family members are invited to attend a celebration of Muzzie's life on Saturday April 13 at Family Funeral Care at 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis 38122. Visitation and reception are at 3:30 p.m, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 31, 2019