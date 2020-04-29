|
Joyce Pegram Jones
Joyce Pegram Jones, 94, died April 17, 2020, at Allen Morgan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis. Joyce spent most of her life in Texas, but she moved to Memphis in 2010 to be near family when her health took a downturn.
Joyce graduated from University of Texas at Austin and married attorney Scranton Jones. They settled in Fort Worth where they raised two daughters, Allison and Julie. Joyce later moved back to the Pegram family home near Boerne, TX, in the Hill Country, where she had spent her youth. She later lived in San Antonio.
Joyce had a lively mind, good sense of humor, and a warm heart. She enjoyed music, theater, reading, and learning new things. She was a wonderful mother whose daughters cherished her. She suffered from Alzheimer's disease the last 10 years of her life. The staff at Allen Morgan took very good care of Joyce, for which her family will always be grateful.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Raye Wilson Pegram and Robert Quinn Pegram; siblings Ray Beth Foster, Robert Quinn Pegram, Jr., and Peggy Elliott; and ex-husband Scranton Jones. She is survived by daughters Allison Jones (James Drummond) of Memphis and Julie Jones Armstrong of Boerne, TX; grandchildren Matt Simonton of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Greer Simonton Gorman (Peter) of Washington, D.C., and Herman Armstrong (Stephenie), Wilson Armstrong and Art Armstrong of Fort Worth, TX; and one great grandchild, Tyler Armstrong of Fort Worth. In addition, Joyce leaves eight beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Joyce's memorial service will be in Boerne, TX, at a date when it is safe to gather. Gifts can be made in Joyce's memory to , Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the , or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020