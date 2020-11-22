1/1
Joycie Brody Holbrook
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joycie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joycie Brody Holbrook

Olive Branch - Joycie Brody Holbrook, 88, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born November 14, 1932 in Desoto County, MS. Joycie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years; Harold Holbrook, her parents; Lawrence and Wilma Brody, sisters; Oneitta Broadway and Millie Cummings. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Joycie retired from AT&T after 36 years of service. She also served in various officer positions with the Memphis Story Telling League since 1991. She was a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis and lived at Kirby Pines Retirement Home since 2012.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00PM. Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch has been entrusted with services.

Joycie will be remembered for her sense of humor, storytelling, and unconditional love for family and friends. Her motto in life was to always be kinder than necessary. Although frugal in many ways she was quite generous.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. www.BrantleyFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brantley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved