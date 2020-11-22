Joycie Brody Holbrook
Olive Branch - Joycie Brody Holbrook, 88, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born November 14, 1932 in Desoto County, MS. Joycie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years; Harold Holbrook, her parents; Lawrence and Wilma Brody, sisters; Oneitta Broadway and Millie Cummings. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joycie retired from AT&T after 36 years of service. She also served in various officer positions with the Memphis Story Telling League since 1991. She was a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis and lived at Kirby Pines Retirement Home since 2012.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00PM. Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch has been entrusted with services.
Joycie will be remembered for her sense of humor, storytelling, and unconditional love for family and friends. Her motto in life was to always be kinder than necessary. Although frugal in many ways she was quite generous.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice
