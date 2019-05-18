|
Juanita Maude (Martin) Grant
Senatobia - Juanita Maude (Martin) Grant, 84, of Senatobia, MS passed away May 16, 2019 at Senatobia Healthcare and Rehab. She was a member of Coldwater First Baptist Church. Her loving family includes her husband, Hiram Grant (deceased); her children, Linda G. Taylor, Benjamin Grant, Martin Grant (deceased); stepchildren, Basil (deceased), Elaine, Gary Dean, Twilla; grandchildren, Clay, Jerrelle, Curt, Nicholas, Frankie, Chloe, Colby; great grandchildren, Garrett and Nathan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Coldwater First Baptist Church, Coldwater, MS. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 18, 2019