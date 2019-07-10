|
Juanita May Roberts Thompson
Millington - Juanita May Roberts Thompson, 92 of Millington, TN passed away July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John W. Roberts, and Jim Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Janna Roberts McCullars (Frank) of El Dorado, AR; sons, John W. Roberts, Jr. (Arlene) of West Memphis, AR, Britt Roberts (Mary) of Millington, TN and Larry K. Roberts (Melanie) of Memphis, TN and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 11 at West Union Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019