Juanita Pauline BristowCordova - Juanita Pauline Bristow "Polly", 95, of Cordova, TN, originally from Paragould, AR passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She loved God, her church, her family, friends and her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Memphis, TN.Polly married George N. Bristow, Jr. on September 4, 1948. She was a graduate of Moler Beauty College in Memphis.She is survived by a son, George N. Bristow, III of Byhalia, MS, a daughter, Brenda A. Fisher of Memphis, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, George N. Bristow, Jr.The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal service will immediately follow.Memorial contributions can be made in Polly's name to one of the following: First Baptist Church in Memphis, Byhalia Baptist Church (PO Box 246, Byhalia, MS 38611) or Robbs Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould, AR.