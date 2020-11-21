1/1
Juanita R. Dye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita R. Dye

Ellendale - Juanita R. Dye, 88, of Ellendale, Tennessee passed away November 19th, 2020.

She was born to the late David and Olean Bruce on July 12th, 1932 in Marion, Arkansas. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dye.

Juanita is survived by her children, David Dye (Kaye), Mike Dye (Sharon), Cindy DeMoss (Steve); grandchildren, Adam Dye (Jennifer), Kendall Dye; great-grandchildren, Ella, Davis, Millie; and her aunt, Ruby Osborne.

The family requests memorials be made to Ellendale Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, November 22nd at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Monday, November 23rd at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved