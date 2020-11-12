1/1
Juanita Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Todd

Memphis - Juanita Todd, Memphis, TN passed away November 9, 2020. Juanita Todd was born in Red Banks, MS to John W. Todd and Lottie Richmond Todd on June 16th. She was a proud graduate of Melrose High School in Memphis, TN. Juanita was an educator with the Memphis City Schools with 42 years of service, retiring in 2007 from A. B. Hill Elementary School as a Guidance Counselor. She was a dedicated worker and truly loved her career in Education. Juanita was a firm believer in Education as she often would encourage and financially support her nieces,nephews and others with their educational endeavors.

Precious memories will be cherished by her daughter(Cassandra Pendilton) who was the love of her life; two sisters, Doris Stevenson and Hazella Lofton; her very special friend, Walter Bryant; granddog(King) who she adored; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will truly miss her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved