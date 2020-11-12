Juanita Todd



Memphis - Juanita Todd, Memphis, TN passed away November 9, 2020. Juanita Todd was born in Red Banks, MS to John W. Todd and Lottie Richmond Todd on June 16th. She was a proud graduate of Melrose High School in Memphis, TN. Juanita was an educator with the Memphis City Schools with 42 years of service, retiring in 2007 from A. B. Hill Elementary School as a Guidance Counselor. She was a dedicated worker and truly loved her career in Education. Juanita was a firm believer in Education as she often would encourage and financially support her nieces,nephews and others with their educational endeavors.



Precious memories will be cherished by her daughter(Cassandra Pendilton) who was the love of her life; two sisters, Doris Stevenson and Hazella Lofton; her very special friend, Walter Bryant; granddog(King) who she adored; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will truly miss her.









Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.