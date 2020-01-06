|
Judith Ann Wright Carr
Memphis - Ms. Judith Ann Wright Carr, age 77, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
Her Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM in the St. John's United Methodist Church, 1207 Peabody Ave., Memphis, TN 38104. She was preceded in death by her significant other, Bill Glenn and her parents, James Alexander Wright and Fannie Leona Nivens Wright Davis. She is survived by her son, Grady L. Carr III, Brownsville, TN, step son, Keith Glenn (Sherri) of Missouri, a daughter, Angela Ghoreishi, Memphis, TN, step daughter, Angie Glenn, Wisconsin, a brother, Joe Wright, Memphis, TN, four grandchildren, thirteen step grandchildren and her fur babies, Captain Shiloh B. Gurley and The Divine Miss M. Memorials are requested to, The Papa Don McMinn Humanitarian Fund (memphisbluessociety.com) or Phoenix Children's Charity Fund, 617 Pryor Dr., West Memphis, Arkansas 72301
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020