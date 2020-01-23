Services
Thornton Funeral Home
211 Luzerne St
Mount Ida, AR 71957
(870) 867-2001
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
All Saints Catholic Church
Mount Ida,, AR
Judith Jager Smith Obituary
Oden, AR - Judith Jager Smith, age 78, of Oden, Arkansas, passed away on January 20, 2020, at home. She was born October 6th, 1941 in Sopron, Hungary, to the late; Gustav Jager and Irene Mezosi. Judy was married to the late Ed Smith of Oden, Arkansas, her best friend and soulmate, who she lost on April 26, 2018. Additionally she is preceded in death by both her parents and a sister Georgie Borsos.

Judith is survived by a sister; Vera (Llew) Galway, sons; Michael (Diane) Kauker, Chris (Jill) Kauker, Robi (Theresa) Kauker, daughter; Irene (Ray) Montano, grandchildren; Amber, Jeremy (Aylia), Kevin, Kenneth, and Zoli (Sarah), great-grandchildren; Anela and Makana.

The memorial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Mount Ida, Arkansas, Friday, January 24th, 2020, with services starting at noon, with Fr. Joseph Shantiraj. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
