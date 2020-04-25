|
|
Judy Broemmelsick Oakes
Memphis - Judy Broemmelsick Oakes, 70, of Memphis, passed away peacefully at her home on April 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Judy was surrounded by her family, love and laughter in her final days, living her last moments exactly as she wished. Born in St. Louis, Missouri and reared in Memphis, Judy was an avid lover of her family, M&Ms and falling leaves. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face, never met a stranger, and had a pure, kind-hearted nature towards others.
Judy attended White Station Elementary and High School, graduating in 1967. She went on to Williams Woods College in Fulton, Missouri and graduated from Memphis State University in 1972 with a BS in Early Childhood Education. Some of her fondest memories during the summers were of Camp Miramichee in Hardy, Arkansas.
Judy's caring and generous nature was a perfect fit for her chosen profession, teaching. She started her career at Norris Elementary teaching kindergarten. She taught first grade at Presbyterian Day School before leaving to raise her three children. During her teaching hiatus, Judy was a room mother, tutor, an Earth Day momma, a volunteer for countless organizations, and an active member of Les Passees. She returned to teaching at Lausanne Collegiate School, where she led the Cottage Preschool for a number of years. Judy retired from St. George's Independent School in 2014. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and Germantown Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included reading to children, watching college football, cheering for any team a Manning was on, and a late-in-life discovered love of hockey. She spent many days checking in on friends and playing cards.
Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Neil; her three children Susan, Elizabeth, and Frank (Melissa); her two precious grandchildren Kindred and Frank IV (Finn); her mother Jeanne Broemmelsick Smith; her three sisters Jeannie Thoma of St. Louis, Debbie Carosella of Boulder, and Lisa Jehl (Louis) of Memphis; and five nephews of whom she adored.
The family hosted a private graveside service on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, because the cat eats them, please donate to any school or . "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020