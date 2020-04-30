Julia Bell Eanes
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Bell Eanes, 98, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

She was born in Memphis, TN on November 12, 1921 to the late Mary Bell and John Booker Eanes, Sr.

Also preceding her in death are her sisters, Katherine Schmitt (George) and Betty Stephens (Billy, Sr.); brothers, John B. Eanes, Jr. (Faye) and Edwin Eanes, and nephews, Gary Stephens, John David Eanes and Mike Eanes.

Julia is survived by sister-in-law Margie Eanes, nieces Patty Shelton (Tommy), Debbie Casey (Tom), Mary Sell (Duane), Joan Schmitt, Betty Tangorra (John), Sandra Alfonso (Bill), and Brenda Baioni (Tommy); nephews, Billy Stephens, Jr. (Melissa), Bill Schmitt (Brenda), Mark Eanes (Debbie) and Bobby Eanes (Linda).

She was a 43 year employee of the Memphis Press-Scimitar and The Commercial Appeal city circulation Department where she was a secretary, retiring in 1986.

Julia was a longtime member of Highland Heights Baptist Church where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School class and Young at Heart.

She was also a Volunteer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for many years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved