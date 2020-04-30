Julia Bell Eanes, 98, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
She was born in Memphis, TN on November 12, 1921 to the late Mary Bell and John Booker Eanes, Sr.
Also preceding her in death are her sisters, Katherine Schmitt (George) and Betty Stephens (Billy, Sr.); brothers, John B. Eanes, Jr. (Faye) and Edwin Eanes, and nephews, Gary Stephens, John David Eanes and Mike Eanes.
Julia is survived by sister-in-law Margie Eanes, nieces Patty Shelton (Tommy), Debbie Casey (Tom), Mary Sell (Duane), Joan Schmitt, Betty Tangorra (John), Sandra Alfonso (Bill), and Brenda Baioni (Tommy); nephews, Billy Stephens, Jr. (Melissa), Bill Schmitt (Brenda), Mark Eanes (Debbie) and Bobby Eanes (Linda).
She was a 43 year employee of the Memphis Press-Scimitar and The Commercial Appeal city circulation Department where she was a secretary, retiring in 1986.
Julia was a longtime member of Highland Heights Baptist Church where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School class and Young at Heart.
She was also a Volunteer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for many years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.