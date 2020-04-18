Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
Julia Bradshaw Gooch


1934 - 2020
Julia Bradshaw Gooch Obituary
Julia Bradshaw Gooch

Memphis - Julia Bradshaw Gooch, age 85, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1934 in Nashville, TN to Jack and Camila Bradshaw.

Julia is preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack Bradshaw (Nancy) and Bill Bradshaw.

Julia is survived by her husband, Gene Burton Gooch; Sister-law Virginia Lewis; children; Steve Brown (Bonnie), David Brown (Diane), Sheryl Brown and Mark Brown (Ginger), Jerry Gooch (Carol), Cilla Speck (Steve) ; nine grandchildren; Eric Brown (Katherine), Greg Brown (Jenn), Lisa Schmidt (Josh), Nicole Bell (Chad), Rebecca Brown, Taryn Callaway (Adam), Daniel Brown, Matthew Brown and Courtney Brown; and nine great grandchildren.

Julia grew up in Nashville, attended David Lipscomb High School and College. She is a lifelong member of Highland Church of Christ where she actively participated in the missions of the church including AGAPE and HopeWorks. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. She was a sweet, kind-hearted and selfless woman who influenced and encouraged everyone she encountered.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday April 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
