Julia C. Benoit



Ridgeland, MS



Julia ("Judy") C. Benoit, 86 of Brandon, MS, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on April 21, 2019.



She was predeceased by her husband, William Patrick ("Pat") Benoit, sister, Virginia Cox Wakefield.



She leaves daughters, Cheri L. Benoit of Memphis and Cathy B. (Mitchell) Brown of Brandon, MS, grandson, Patrick Andrew (Callie) DeWese, great granddaughter, Avery Lee DeWese of Concord, NC, sisters-in law, Barbara (Tom) B. Ress, of Big Canoe, GA, Meg G. Benoit of Macon, GA, nieces, Elizabeth Lee Gallagher of Marietta, GA, Lori Wakefield of Memphis, and nephew, Mark A. Wakefield, of Memphis and her precious dachshund, Lee Lee.



Mrs. Benoit was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and former member of Rebecca Memorial Methodist Church.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS for their compassion and care during her illness and donations can be made to Hospice Ministries 450 Towne Center Blvd. Ridgeland, MS 39157



Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 with the service will begin at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019