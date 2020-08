Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Julia Carbage



Julia Carbage - age 100 - Aug 23, 2020. Member of Eastern Star # 46. Visitation Saturday Aug 29, 2020 9:30 am until 11:30am. Funeral 12, all at New Salem MBC (955 s Fourth St) Interment Monday 10am Memphis Memory Gardens. Mother of Dr. Judy Martin (Willie) and Ira Carbage Jr. She leaves four grandchildren, Three great-grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends.



R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store