Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gospel Temple Baptist Church
1080 N. Manassas
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Gospel Temple Baptist Church
1080 N. Manassas
Memphis, TN
Julia Lee Doggett-Woodard

Julia Lee Doggett-Woodard

Memphis - Julia Lee Doggett-Woodard, Memphis, age 88 passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Retired Educator of the Memphis City and Las Vegas School Systems for over 40 years, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Memphis Education Association, Memphis/Shelby County Retired Teachers Association/ West Tennessee Retired Teachers Association, Nevada State Education Association. She was preceded in death by her husband William Woodard Sr. Survived by loving family: son, William Woodard, Jr. and daughter, Danita Lynn Woodard, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Gospel Temple Baptist Church 1080 N. Manassas, Memphis. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4pm-7pm, Funeral Services Saturday 11am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
