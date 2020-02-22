|
|
Julia Marie Spurlin
Memphis - Julia Marie Spurlin, 79, passed away February 20, 2020. She was a member of Gracewood Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Doris Thompson and one son Richard Spurlin. Julia leaves behind two daughters, Donna (Allen) Winfree and Doris Maxwell; one son, Donald Spurlin; one sister, JoAnn (Karl) Wolfe; eleven grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 12:00-1:00pm, with funeral service at 1:00pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020