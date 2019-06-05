|
|
Julianna Townsel
- - Julianna Townsel was born on August 12, 1950 to Robert and Mary G. Townsel. She departed this life on May 27, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She accepted Christ at an early age. She graduated from Memphis Technical High School. She retired from the Defense Depot after fifteen years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Townsel Sr., her mother Mary G. Townsel, two brothers, Robert Townsel Jr. and Willie L. Townsel. She leaves to cherish her life one daughter, Sholynda Watson (Gavin), six brothers, Monroe Townsel, Charon Townsel (Karen), Roy Townsel (Patricia), George Townsel, David Townsel Sr., (Linda),Raymond K. Townsel, (Yevone), Eight sisters, Brenda Highsmith, Linda F. Townsel, Sandra Townsel, Phyllis Townsel, Mary Townsel , (Earl), Christine Smith, Evett Glensey, and Michelle Glensey. Three grandchildren, Ladarius Bayes, Gullian Robinson, and Gavrielle Watson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral services will be held at The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 2472 Carnes Ave. Memphis, TN 38114 at 11:00 A.M. June 8, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019