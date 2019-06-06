|
|
Julie A. Governatori
Millington - Julie A. Governatori, 50, of Millington, TN passed away on Sunday, June 2nd at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, mom and brother. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Julie is survived by her father, Larry Governatori, her daughter Bailee Governatori and her sister, Krissy Sutherland all of Millington, TN. She also leaves six nieces and nephews and three great nieces. Julie was a dedicated 25-year employee of Ducks Unlimited. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for all the love, support and encouragement during her courageous battle. A memorial service will be held to honor her life on Saturday, June 8th starting at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, 6755 US-51 in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 6, 2019