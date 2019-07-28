|
Julie Rose Brooks
Collierville - Julie Brooks passed away in her home on July 23, 2019, in Collierville, TN, at the age of 80. Julie is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jack of Collierville, TN; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Phillip Thornton of Collierville, TN; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Elena Brooks of Austin, TX; her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Suzie Brooks of Fort Mill, SC; six grandchildren, Julia, Brooks, Nick, Clark, Abbey, and Zoe; sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Ed Mannion of Chico, CA; sister Louise Oram of Alameda, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Julie was born on October 17, 1938, in South Bend, IN, the seventh of eight children of Daniel and Julia (Salamon) Papp. She was a 1956 graduate of Riley High School in South Bend and married Jack in 1959. Always thoughtful and kind, Julie lived selflessly and lovingly dedicated her life to caring for her children, grandchildren, and entire extended family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 9:00 AM at Collierville Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 AM, and the burial at Magnolia Cemetery directly after. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019