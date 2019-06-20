|
|
Julius Anthony Johnson Sr.
Horn Lake, MS - Julius Anthony Johnson Sr., age 46, of Horn Lake, Mississippi departed this life on Friday June 7, 2019. Julius was born May 8, 1973 in Memphis, Tennessee.
His life will be cherished and remembered by his devoted and loving wife, Veronico Miller-Johnson; three sons Jajuan Johnson, Julius Johnson Jr., and Jalen Johnson; one step-son Jordan Allen; one step-daughter Jasmine Smith; one granddaughter, Teagan Johnson; three step-grandchildren, Jamarion Holloman, Skylar Holloman and Caga Holloman; three brothers, Reginald Johnson, Daryl Johnson (Demetria) and Sylvester Johnson Jr. (Vetra); one sister Sylvia Cathey (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Linda Stevenson Miller; two sisters-in-law, Tamara Miller Howard (Terrence) and Kim Miller Joy (Michael); grandmother, Gloria Williams and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Julius will occur Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East, Southaven, MS 38671. Services have been entrusted to M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, (901)332.3164.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019