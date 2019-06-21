|
|
Julius Beldwin "Chip" Smoak, Jr.
Memphis - Julius Beldwin "Chip" Smoak, Jr., 71, passed away June 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home with wife Linda at his side, surrounded by family, near and far. Visitation will be 1 PM until time of funeral at 3 PM on Saturday, June 22nd, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN, followed by interment at Memphis Memory Gardens. Officiating will be lay minister Kay Atchinson Brockwell of West Memphis, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister and survived by his wife Linda Slay Smoak and stepdaughters Lori Long, Shannon Murphy, and Denise Thompson and their families; grandchild Lacey Carter and her family with former wife Bertice "Sue" Smoak; and children Sean Lybeck-Smoak, Shannon Kelly, and Heather Smoak Urena and their families and mother Kim McKay Smoak.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019