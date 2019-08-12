|
Julius Darol Swords
Millington - Mr. Julius Darol "Scoot" Swords, 84, passed away August 9, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital. Mr. Swords was a retired assembly line worker for International Harvester, worked for the State of Tennessee in maintenance, and was a member of Kerrville Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three and a half years, Ruth Dunn Swords; three sons, Darol Swords, Ricky Swords (Kim), Chris Swords (Gina); two brothers, Jack Swords and Gary Swords; three grandchildren, Cara Swords, Christopher Swords, and Amy Carter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Audie Swords and his brother, Garth Swords. The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Monday August 12, 2019 and services will be Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. August 13, 2019 all at the Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment will be in the Helen Crigger Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to or The .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 12, 2019